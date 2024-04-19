Friday, April 19, 2024
     
  Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: JAC to announce Matric results today at 11.30 am, check latest updates
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: JAC to announce Matric results today at 11.30 am, check latest updates

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 will be out today, April 19 at 11.30 am. Students who took to the exam can download their results using their roll number, roll code and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2024 11:16 IST
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 time
Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 today

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council is set to unveil the results of the class 10th board exam today, April 19. As per the official announcement, the results will be declared at 11.30 am. Parents and students will be able to check JAC class 10th board scorecards from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, the class 10th board exams were conducted between February 6 to 26. According to the reports, over 4.2 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand class 10th board exams. As per the official information, the results will be declared today, at 11.30 am on the official website. 

Students are advised to stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 19, 2024 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC 10th Result 2024: Previous year's top-performing districts

    • Kodarma: 99.04 percent
    • Hazaribagh: 98.15 percent
    • Giridh: 97.63 percent
    • Chatra: 97.46 percent
    • E.Singhbhum: 97.31 percent
  • Apr 19, 2024 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC 10th Result 2024 passing criteria

    To pass  JAC 10th Result 2024, students are required to secure at least 30 percent marks.

  • Apr 19, 2024 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are the options available for students who fail Jharkhand Board 10th exam?

    Those who fail to achieve the minimum marks in one or more subjects will get a chance to sit in the compartment exam.

  • Apr 19, 2024 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download JAC 10th Result 2024 via SMS?

    Students can follow the steps given below to download their results through SMS.

    • Type JHA10Roll Number and send it to 567675 or,
    • Type RESULTJAC10RollCode + RollNumberREGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263
  • Apr 19, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC 10th Result 2024 Live: What are the credentials required to download scorecards?

    Students are required to keep their credentials ready to download JAC 10th Result 2024 scorecards. Here are the required login details.

    • Board roll number
    • Roll code

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC 10th Result 2024: Press conference to begin soon

    It is just half an hour for the announcement of JAC 10th Result 2024. Once the results are announced, the students will be able to download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

  • Apr 19, 2024 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download JAC 10th Result 2024?

    • Visit the official website of JAC, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • Navigate the link that reads, 'JAC class 10th board exam result 2024' flashing on homepage
    • It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide necessary information such as your date of  birth, roll number, and login 
    • JAC 10th result will appear on the screen
    • Download JAC 10th result and save it for future reference
  • Apr 19, 2024 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce JAC Jharkhand board 10th result 2024 today?

    The Jharkhand 10th result 2024 will be announced today in a press conference chaired by the JAC Chairman, Mr. Anil Kumar Mahto.

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Jharkhand board 10th result 2024 live: More than 4.2 lakh students awaiting result

    This year, the JAC class 10th exams 2024 were conducted between February 6 and 26 in 1,238 centres across the state wherein more than 4.2 lakh students appeared for the exam. These students will get their results today.

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Matric result 2024 time

    Students will be able to download JAC Matric result 2024 through the official website at 11.30 am today, April 19.

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Jharkhand JAC Matric result 2024: Details mentioned on mark sheets

    Name of the student
    Roll Number
    Date of Birth
    Subject Code & Name
    Subject-wise Marks
    Total Marks
    Percentage of the Obtained Marks
    Qualifying Status

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Matric result 2024: Alternative websites to check results

    Students can check their results at the following websites.

    • jacresults.com 2024
    • jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2024
    • jac.nic.in
