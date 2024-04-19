Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: JAC to announce Matric results today at 11.30 am, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 today

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council is set to unveil the results of the class 10th board exam today, April 19. As per the official announcement, the results will be declared at 11.30 am. Parents and students will be able to check JAC class 10th board scorecards from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, the class 10th board exams were conducted between February 6 to 26. According to the reports, over 4.2 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand class 10th board exams. As per the official information, the results will be declared today, at 11.30 am on the official website.

