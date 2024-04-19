Jharkhand Board (JAC) Class 10th Result 2024 today, check how to download marksheets through different ways

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th Result 2024 today, April 19.

Jharkhand Board (JAC) Class 10th Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi is all set to announce the results of the class 10th board exams. As per an official announcement, the results for the JAC class 10th board exam 2024 will be out today, April 19 at 11.30 am. Students and parents will be able to download results from the official websites - jacresults.com, and indiatvnews.com.

JAC exam class 10th exam was conducted from February 6 to February 26 in pen and paper mode. The matric exam was taken by almost 4.2 lakh students at 1,238 locations throughout the state.

How to download JAC 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JAC 10th Result 2024' flashing on homepage It will redirect you to the new page where you need to provide the required details such as date of birth, roll number and other details JAC 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen Download JAC 10th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

JAC 10th Result 2024: What are the alternative websites to check scores?

Students can check JAC 10th Result 2024 at the following websites.

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

indiaresults.com

How to download JAC 10th Result 2024 via SMS?

In case of heavy traffic on the official website, the students will have an alternative option to check JAC 10th Result 2024 through SMS. Students are required to follow the given steps to check their scorecards via SMS.

Go to the message box of your phone

Now, type JHA10 Roll Number

Send it to 5676750

or

Step 1: Type RESULT JAC10 RollNumber

Step 2: send it to 56263.

Jharkhand Board (JAC) Class 10th Result 2024: Passing Criteria

To pass the Jharkhand Board Class 10th exam, the students are required to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks to be declared passed in the matric exam. Thus, the students are required to obtain at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total to pass the exam.