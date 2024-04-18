Jharkhand Board (JAC) Class 10 Result 2024 likely to be released tomorrow at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10 Result 2024 soon

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024 date and time: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon announce the results of the class 10th board exams. Students will be able to download their results from the official website of JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/, once out.

This year, Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from February 6 to 26 wherein 4,21,678 students appeared for the exam. As per media reports, The JAC Board Result 2024 Class 10th results will be announced tomorrow, April 19 at noon. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of JAC for latest updates. Once the results are out, the students will have to enter their roll number/roll code on the login page to check their scores. Apart from this, students will have an alternative option to check results through SMS. For the ease of students, and parents, we have provided easy steps to download Jharkhand JAC Board Class 10th result 2024.

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of JAC, jacresults.com Navigate the link of Result of Annual Secondary Examination 2024 flashing on homepage It will redirect you to the login page where you will have to enter the credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024 will appear on the screen Download Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024 and save it for future reference

In case of heavy traffic, if the official website crashes, the students can download their results through SMS. Here are the easy steps to check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024 through SMS.