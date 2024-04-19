Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2024 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, check pass percentage, toppers, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2024 announced

JAC 10th Result 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results of the class 10th board exam. Students who appeared in the class 10th Jharkhand board exam can download their results from the official website of JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the results, this year, the overall pass percentage is recorded as 90.39 per cent. 54.2 per cent of students have secured first division in the exam. More than 40.63% of students have secured the second division in the exam. Moreover, 5.17 per cent have secured the third division.

This year, the class 10th board exams were conducted between February 6 to 26 at various exam centres wherein more than 4.2 lakh students appeared for the matric exam. The link to download JAC 10th result 2024 mark sheet is available on the official website. Students can download JAC 10th Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JAC 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the 'results'

Now, click on the link that reads, 'JAC 10th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide bar code or roll number

JAC 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save JAC 10th Result 2024 for future reference

Girls outperform boys

This year, girls outperform boys. There is a marginal difference in the pass rate between genders. While girls have achieved a commendable pass percentage of 91 per cent, boys followed with a pass rate of 89.70 per cent.

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result Live: Meet toppers

Jyothsana Jyothi - 99.2 %

Sana Sanjori -98.6 %

Karishma Kumari, Srishti Soumya-98.4 %

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2024: Division-wise Results