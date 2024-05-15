Cannes Film Festival: Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala to hit red carpet for brand exhibition

Follow us on Image Source : DESIGN PHOTO Kiara and Sobhita will make their debut on Cannes 2024 red carpet

The desperation of the Indian people regarding any foreign identity is not from today but for years. The latest example of fooling one's fans in the name of foreign honours can only be seen in the Met Gala. Those who know about this program know that a big foreign magazine organises this charity program. Invitations are sent to people from all over the world to participate in this program and they are also appealed to donate to charity. These stars, who do their own branding with their own money, give massive publicity to these news and later recover the same money from the endorsement of local brands. The case of the Cannes Film Festival is a little different. Every year, many Indian and foreign stars are seen walking on the catwalk wearing a variety of clothes on its red carpet. So know that all this patrolling does not happen every time only for the promotion of Indian cinema.

A brand exhibition over films

This year, many stars of Hindi cinema are going to be seen in the Cannes Film Festival which started from Tuesday. Cannes Film Festival is a global event and for its organisation it takes financial help from many multinational companies. In return, these financial helping companies organise a parade of stars on the red carpet who promote their products in different countries. Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name has been at the forefront in promoting beauty products and she has been a part of this program since 2002.

New faces on Cannes Red Carpet this year

This year you must have known by now that famous young age actors like Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala are going to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. You will be surprised to know that this red carpet cat walk of these three actors has nothing to do with any of their films. Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who was in the news recently for her Hollywood debut film 'Monkey Man', will be present there as a representative of an international ice cream brand.

Kiara Advani, whose PR team has been promoting the name of representing the country for the last two-three days, is not going to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival, but is going to attend the charity dinner of the Red Sea Film Foundation being held there these days. Aditi Rao Hydari, who got 100 marks in the web series 'Jubilee' last year and the web series 'Heeramandi' this year, is going to Cannes for the L'Oreal brand, whose face appears in the advertisements of its products.

Also Read: Prime Video unveils Panchayat Season 3 trailer: Politics, rivalry, romance and laughter await | WATCH