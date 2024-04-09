TS Telangana Inter Result 2024 Date: Check latest updates on Manabadi TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TS Inter Result 2024 soon

TS Telangana Inter Result 2024 Date: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon announce 1st and 2nd year results. It is expected that the board will announce TS Intermediate Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year in the third week of April. However, there is no official confirmation of the declaration of results. Students and parents are advised to keep track of the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in for latest updates.

Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on May 9 but the evaluation process is completed before the time. Candidates can now expect the results soon.

This year, the Telangana 1st and 2nd year exams were conducted between February and March wherein around 9 lakh students appeared for the exam. Along with the results, the list of toppers, passing scores and other details on the results will be shared by the exam authorities.

How many marks are required to pass TS Inter Result 2024?

To pass TS Inter Result 2024, a student is required to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. In aggregate, 350 marks out of the total 1000 marks are required to pass in the exam.

When and where to check TS Intermediate Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year?

Once the results are out, the candidates can download TS Intermediate Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year from the official website. For the ease of the students, we have provided easy steps to download their results.

Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS Intermediate Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter credentials and click on 'submit'

TS Intermediate Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year will appear on the screen

Download and save TS Intermediate Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year for future reference

In 2023, the TS Intermediate Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd years were announced on May 3. For Telangana's 1st year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.88 per cent and for TS's 2nd year, the overall pass percentage was 63.49 per cent.