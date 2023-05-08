TS Inter Results 2023: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result tomorrow; Know when, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS Inter Result 2023 date, time out

TS Inter Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year results 2023 tomorrow, May 9. As per the reports, the Board will declare the TS Inter results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year at 11 AM, tomorrow. Students who have appeared in the TS Inter board examinations for 2022-23 academic session can download their Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year result through the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

To check and download the TS Inter 2023 result, candidates need to enter the details such as hall ticket number and date of birth. The TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and the TS Inter 2nd year exam was held from March 15 to April 4, 2023. The TS Inter result 2023 will include student's name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks secured in theory and practicals, total marks, qualifying status and grade.

TS Intermediate Results 2023: List of websites

Usually at the time of result announcement the official websites either stops working or crash down. In such case, students can check their TS Inter results 2023 from the following websites.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

How to check Telangana Inter Results 2023?

Students can follow the step-by guide provided here to check the Telangana Inter Result 2023.