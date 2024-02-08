AP TET Notification 2024: Registration opens on aptet.apcfss.in, check eligibility, how to apply, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP TET 2024 registration opens on cse.ap.gov.in.

AP TET Notification 2024: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has released an official notification for Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024. All those willing to appear in the TET 2024 exam can submit applications from today, February 8. The online applications can be filled out at aptet.apcfss.in on or before February 18. Candidates should note that there will be no chance provided to modify or edit the online application forms, once submitted. The candidates are advised to submit their application forms carefully.

Eligibility:

To appear in the AP TET 2024, the candidate should have minimum qualifications prescribed for a teacher for Category 1 to 5 classes (Paper 1 A) and for Category 1 to 5 classes (Paper 1 B) in respect of Special Education and for Classes 6 to 8 (Paper 2 A) and Paper 2 B for classes 6 to 8 in respect of Special Education Teachers.

Educational Qualification:

For Paper 1 A (Classes 1 to 5): Intermediate/Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Intermediate/Senior Secondary with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Intermediate/Senior Secondary with at least 50 per cent marks and 4 years B.El.Ed. or Intermediate/Senior Secondary or equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education or Graduation and two-year diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation and two-year diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and B.Ed. or Post Graduation with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed.

For Paper B (Classes 1 to 5) Special Schools - Intermediate/Senior Secondary and two-year D.Ed. special education in any category of disability or Intermediate/Senior Secondary and one-year Diploma in Special Education in any of the category of disability or Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation with 6 months certificate course in Education of Children with special needs or post graduate diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation with 6 months certificate course in Education of Children with special needs. or Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker with 6 months certificate in a course in Education of Children and Special needs. or Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf or primary level teacher training course in visual impairment.

(Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details. )

How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, cse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the 'Payment Link'.

Make the application fee.

After the payments are successfully paid, you will receive the "Candidate ID."

On the "Application" tab, select the "Candidate Login" link.

Enter the Candidate's ID, birthdate, and verification code to log in.

Complete the application for the APTET.

Upload the picture that has been scanned.

Fill out and submit the AP TET application.

application. Take out the application and print it.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 750 through the payment gateway between February 8 and 18 for submission of the online application.

Exam Schedule

The department has scheduled the APTET 2024 exam for February 27 and March 9. The exam will be conducted for 2.30 hours in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Exam Syllabus

All papers in the exam will be in Multiple Choice Question Format, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which, one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking. There will be two papers for the TET. Paper 1 will be for the person who wishes to become a teacher for Classes 1 to 5, paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. Those candidates who have both D.El.Ed and B.Ed. qualifications for paper 1 and paper 2 intend to be a teacher either for classes 1 to 5 or classes 6 to 8 are only eligible to appear in both papers (paper 1 and paper 2).

