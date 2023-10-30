Last Day: HP TET November 2023 Registration closes today without late fee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK HP TET November 2023 Session registration window without late fee closing today, October 30.

HP TET November 2023 Registration: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will close the registration window for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2023 session today, October 30. Candidates who are willing to appear in the HP TET 2023 November 2023 session exam this year and have yet not submitted their applications can do so at hpbose.org before the closure of the application window.

However, Candidates who fail to submit applications by today will still be able to apply for HPTET 2023 with a late fee of Rs. 300 from October 31 to November 2. The correction window will be activated on November 3 and will be disabled on November 6. Candidates are advised to submit the applications within the scheduled time. No applications will be accepted after the closure of the application window.

Exam Date and Admit Card Date

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2023 session exam is scheduled to be held from November 26 to December 9 in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30. The exam will cover seven subjects including Shastri, non-medical, language teacher, arts, medical, Punjabi, and Urdu. Candidates should note that the admit cards for the same will be out four days before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without the call letters.

How to register for HP TET November 2023 Session?

Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'HP TET November 2023 session'

It will redirect you to the 'login' page

Register yourself on the portal

On completion of the registration, proceed with your application procedure

Fill out the required details

Upload all documents, make a payment of application fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the HP TET November 2023 application form for future reference

HP TET November 2023 Session registration - direct link

HP TET November 2023 registration fee