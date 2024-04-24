NEET UG 2024 admit card to be out soon on exams.nta.ac.in, exam city released

Follow us on Image Source : NTA NEET NEET 2024 Admit Card soon, city slip available on official website

NEET UG 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate 2024. All those who registered for the NEET UG 2024 exam can download their city slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. It should be noted that the exam city slip is not an admit card for r NEET (UG) – 2024. The exam city slip contains the information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The link to the NEET UG 2024 exam city intimation slip is available on the official website. Candidates can access by following the easy steps given below.

NEET UG 2024 admit card expected date

The testing agency will release the Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2024 in due course of time. It is expected that the admit cards will be released two or three days before the exam. The exam is scheduled for May 5 and it is expected that the admit cards will be released on May 2 on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

How to download NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip?

Visit the official website of NEET, www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

Click on 'NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential details such as roll number, date of birth and others.

NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2024 application form is NOW available at nbe.edu.in, here's how to register

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for NEET (UG) – 2024 can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. Candidates and their parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

NEET UG 2024 exam city intimation slip