NEET UG 2024 revised result announced; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : NEET NEET UG 2024 revised result announced

NEET UG 2024 revised result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET revised result today, July 25. Candidates can download NEET UG 2024 revised results from the official website of NEET, neet.ntaonline.in. The update follows the correction of the physics questions after the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas for cancellation and retesting of the medical exam, which was marred by controversies.

The NEET (UG) - 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 from 02:00 to 05:20 P.M. (IST) at 4750 Centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakhs candidates. The result of the NEET (UG) – 2024 was declared on June 4.

How to download NEET UG 2024 Revised Result?

Visit the official website of NEET, exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG 2024 revised result'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide all the required information on the login

NEET UG 2024 revised result will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET UG 2024 revised result for future reference

Direct link to download NEET UG 2024 revised result