NEET UG 2024 revised scorecards out; counselling registration to begin soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling is expected to start the registration process for the NEET UG counselling 2024 soon. Qualified medical aspirants will be able to register themselves for the counselling procedure through the official website. During the registration procedure, the candidates will have the opportunity to express their preferences for colleges and courses in the choice-filling stage. This process determines admission to MBBS and BDS programs across India.

NEET UG 2024 revised scorecards out

Following a directive from the Supreme Court of India, the testing agency has uploaded the revised NEET UG 2024 scorecards. The decision to revise NEET UG 2024 results was taken after considering the correct option for the physics questions. Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced on July 23 that the revised results would uploaded within two days.

The candidates who took to the NEET UG 2024 exam can download their merit list using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the NEET UG 2024 revised scorecards can be accessed by scrolling down.

Initially, the results were released on June 4, showing 67 students sharing the top rank, of them, six were on the list due to being compensated with extra marks for time lost during the examination because of the mistakes made by the invigilators. As many as 44 students topped the exam because they got grace marks for the physics question's wrong answer. Now, it is expected that the rank of these 44 students and the marks of nearly 4.2 lakh students who had chosen the previously accepted answer will be affected. However, the medical board has not released the merit list yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

