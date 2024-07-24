MHT CET Counselling 2024 registration deadline extended for B.E/B.Tech courses; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MHT CET Counselling 2024 registration deadline extended

MHT CET Counselling 2024 registration dates: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration last date for the counselling procedure. As per the notice released by the exam authority, the registrations can be done till July 28. Earlier, the last date for submission of MHT CET counselling 2024 was scheduled for July 24. All those who have yet not submitted their registration forms can do so on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The official website reads, 'Registration of Application form date is extended till 28/07/2024 5:00 pm and Verification of Application Form is extended till 29/07/2024 5:00 pm'.

It should be mentioned that there will be only three rounds in the counselling and seat allotment procedure. To participate in the counselling procedure, the candidates are required to register themselves at the counselling portal, upload scanned documents, and pay the required counselling fee. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves online.

How to register?

Visit the official website

Navigate the link to the 'MHT CET 2024 counselling'

Now, register yourself by click on the registration form

Provide all required details and click on 'save and proceed'

Fill out the application form

Make payment and upload required documents

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents required

Candidates will require the following documents at the time of counselling registration.

10th Standard Pass Certificate & Mark Sheet

12th Standard Pass Certificate & Mark Sheet

MHT CET Result 2024

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

School Leaving Certificate

Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra (if applicable)

MHT CET Admit Card 2024

Registration Fee

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee to participate in the MHT CET counselling and seat allotment process.

BTech

Registration fee for JEE main applicants: Rs. 800/-

Registration fee for MHT CET qualified candidates: Rs. 600/-

BArch

Registration fee for JEE main applicants: Rs. 800/-

Registration fee for MHT CET qualified candidates: Rs. 600/-

BTech (Lateral Entry)

Registration fee for JEE main applicants: Rs. 800/-

Registration fee for MHT CET qualified candidates: Rs. 600/-

BPharma (Lateral Entry)