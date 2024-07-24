Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
MHT CET Counselling 2024 registration deadline extended for B.E/B.Tech courses; details here

MHT CET Counselling 2024 registration deadline has been extended. All those who have not yet submitted their online registration forms can do so on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Check new date, how to apply, documents list, application fee and other details below.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 19:19 IST
MHT CET Counselling 2024 registration dates: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration last date for the counselling procedure. As per the notice released by the exam authority, the registrations can be done till July 28. Earlier, the last date for submission of MHT CET counselling 2024 was scheduled for July 24. All those who have yet not submitted their registration forms can do so on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The official website reads, 'Registration of Application form date is extended till 28/07/2024 5:00 pm and Verification of Application Form is extended till 29/07/2024 5:00 pm'.

It should be mentioned that there will be only three rounds in the counselling and seat allotment procedure. To participate in the counselling procedure, the candidates are required to register themselves at the counselling portal, upload scanned documents, and pay the required counselling fee. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves online. 

How to register?

  • Visit the official website
  • Navigate the link to the 'MHT CET 2024 counselling'
  • Now, register yourself by click on the registration form
  • Provide all required details and click on 'save and proceed'
  • Fill out the application form
  • Make payment and upload required documents
  • Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents required

Candidates will require the following documents at the time of counselling registration.

  • 10th Standard Pass Certificate & Mark Sheet
  • 12th Standard Pass Certificate & Mark Sheet
  • MHT CET Result 2024
  • Character Certificate
  • Migration Certificate
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • School Leaving Certificate
  • Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra (if applicable)
  • MHT CET Admit Card 2024

Registration Fee

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee to participate in the MHT CET counselling and seat allotment process.

BTech

  • Registration fee for JEE main applicants: Rs. 800/-
  • Registration fee for MHT CET qualified candidates: Rs. 600/-

BArch

  • Registration fee for JEE main applicants: Rs. 800/-
  • Registration fee for MHT CET qualified candidates: Rs. 600/-

BTech (Lateral Entry)

  • Registration fee for JEE main applicants: Rs. 800/-
  • Registration fee for MHT CET qualified candidates: Rs. 600/-

BPharma (Lateral Entry)

  • Registration fee for JEE main applicants: Rs. 800
  • Registration fee for MHT CET qualified candidates: Rs. 600
