CUET UG Result 2024 to be announced soon at exams.nta.ac.in, updates here

CUET UG Result 2024d date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-Undergraduate) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the CUET UG 2024 exam can download their scores from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, once released.

The testing agency conducted the CUET UG 2024 exam in a hybrid mode on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 24, and 29 across the country for about 13.48 lakh candidates. CUET UG 2024 re-test was conducted on July 19 for about 1,000 candidates who faced difficulty at their exam centres. Now, all the candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the CUET UG 2024 results 2024.

CUET UG 2024 re-test provisional answer key objection window closes today

The provisional answer keys for the CUET UG 2024 re-test were released on July 23 at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Candidates were invited to raise objections by June 24. Based on the representations, the testing agency will release the CUET UG 2024 final answer key and results.

How to download CUET UG 2024 result?

Visit the official website of CUET, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET UG

Navigate the link to the CUET UG results 2024

It will redirect you to a new window wherein you need to enter your application number, password and click on 'submit'

CUET UG 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save CUET UG 2024 results for future reference

CUET UG 2024 Result: Details on Scorecard

The candidates will be able to check the following details on their CUET UG 2024 scorecards.

Candidate Name

Gender

Roll number

Father’s name

Qualifying rank

Qualifying marks

Category

Subject code

Qualifying status

Programme applied

Alternative websites to check scorecards

Candidates can check the following links of websites to check CUET UG 2024 scorecards.

cuetug.ntaonline.in

exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

How many marks are required to pass CUET UG?

There are no prescribed qualifying marks for CUET UG 2024. Candidates appearing in the written exam will have to secure 350-400 marks in the exam to be considered pass. In order to take admission to a particular institute, candidates will have to satisfy the cut-off criteria set by that college or university.