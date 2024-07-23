CUET UG 2024 results awaited on exams.nta.ac.in; students and parents anxious

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CUET UG 2024 results soon

CUET UG 2024 result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results soon. However, there is no update from the officials about the results date and time. The delayed announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results is causing anxiety among students and parents regarding the admission process. There is concern that if students enroll in a college and later receive lower marks in the CUET UG 2024 exam, their money and effort will go to waste. Many students and parents are worried about the approaching deadline for college admissions. The looming application deadlines for their preferred colleges in Delhi and Bangalore are adding to the stress.

The results for CUET UG 2024 were scheduled to be released on June 30 which got delayed. Based on the grievances received from the candidates by June 30 and between July 7 to 8, the testing agency decided to conduct CUET UG 224 re-test on July 19 for 1,000 'affected' candidates.

CUET UG 2024 re-test answer keys out; objection window closes today

Now, the provisional answer keys have been uploaded on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. The testing agency has given few hours to raise representations if any to the candidates appeared in the exam. As per the information provided by the NTA, the re-test answer key objection window will close today, July 23, 2024 at 11.50 pm. Candidates are advised to go through the official website and submit their representations as soon as possible to avoid the last minute rush on the official website.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in; results soon

CUET UG 2024 Results expected soon

It is expected that the testing agency will now released the results anytime. However, the date and time about the release of CUET UG 2024 results is yet not specified by the testing agency. The main exams for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses were conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India wherein about 13.48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.

Universities adjust academic schedule to cope with result delay

Due to this delay, Central universities like University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others, have made specific changes in their academic calendars. These universities have planned to conduct weekend classes and shorten winter breaks to adjust the academic calendar for the academic year 2024-25.

CUET UG is conducted for the entry-level undergraduate courses at central and other participating institutions in the exam.