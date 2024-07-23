CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in; results soon

Follow us on Image Source : NTA CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key out

CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET UG 2024 re-test answer keys. All those candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) can download answer keys from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the testing agency released CUET UG 2024 answer keys along with the response sheet. The candidates were allowed to challenge the CUET UG provisional answer key 2024 till July 9.

The candidates were invited to raise objections against the answer keys from July 7 to 9. Based on the grievances received till June 30 and between July 7 to 8, the testing agency decided to conduct CUET UG 224 re-test on July 19 for 1,000 'affected' candidates. Earlier, CUET UG 2024 exam was conducted on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 May 2024 at various Examination Centers located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.48 lakhs. Now, the provisional answer keys of these students have been uploaded on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Click Here to Answer key Challenge(19 July 2024 EXAM)' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit'

CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key will appear

Download and save CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key for future reference

CUET UG 2024 re-test answer key

Results Soon

It is expected that CUET UG 2024 results will be announced soon. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on July 22, which got delayed. However, the testing agency has yet not announced the result date and time. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of CUET for latest updates.