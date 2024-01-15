MHT CET 2024 exam: Registrations for PCM, and PCB courses to start tomorrow at mahacet.org, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MHT CET 2024 exam registrations to start tomorrow

Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 registration for PCM, PCB groups: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is all set to start the registration process for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) courses. According to the official update, the registration window will open from tomorrow, January 16. The last date for submission of application form is March 1. Candidates can submit their application forms at cetcell.mahacet.org.

How to fill out application forms for Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 PCM, PCB groups?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 registration for PCM, PCB groups'

It will take you to the login window

Now, Enter your required details such as registration number, password, and other details

Upload the required documents, and submit an application form

Take a printout of the Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 application form for future reference

Maharashtra MHT CET 2024 PCM, PCB groups application fee

Candidates from the general/unreserved category are required to pay Rs. 800. The application fee for reserved category and PwD candidates is Rs. 600. Candidates are required to pay the application fees online using a Credit/Debit card or internet banking. There is no facility to pay MHT CET application fees offline. According to an official intimation, the fee structure for Transgender and Orphan candidates will be the same as that for the Reserved category.

What are the documents required while submitting online application forms?

Candidates are required to submit the following documents online while submitting the application forms. Candidates are advised to keep all documents ready before beginning to fill out the application forms.

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Date of birth proof

Address proof

Caste category certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

Scanned images of Photograph and Signature

Credit/Debit Card or Internet Banking Details for fee payment

Who is eligible for MHT CET Registration 2024

Candidates who have passed class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 board exam this year are eligible to apply. However, the students appearing this year in the board exam are required to furnish a pass certificate if they clear the MHT CET exams.