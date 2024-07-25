CUET UG 2024: NTA releases online/offline final answer keys on exams.nta.ac.in, results anytime

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 final answer keys out

CUET UG 2024 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Candidates who took to the CUET UG 2024 exam can download the answer keys from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

The testing agency has uploaded final answer keys for CUET UG 2024 in the online and offline mode. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download CUET UG 2024 final answer keys.

How to download CUET UG 2024 final answer keys?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET UG 2024 final answer keys'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide application number, date of birth and other details on login page

Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 final answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save the final answer keys for future reference

Direct link to download CUET UG 2024 final answer keys

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) was conducted in a hybrid mode on May 15, 16,17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. About 13 lakhs candidates participated in the entrance exam, this year. Based on the grievances received from the candidates regarding the leakage of question papers, the testing agency conducted a re-test on July 19 for the affected candidates. The CUET UG retest was conducted in a computer-based test mode and the provisional answer keys for the same were released on July 22.

Results soon

It is expected that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) results will be announced anytime. However, the date and time is not yet specified by the testing agency. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.