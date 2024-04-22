NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip expected today at neet.ntaonline.in

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip soon

NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG city slip 2024 soon. As per media reports, the NEET UG city slip will be released today, April 22. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the exam city slip. Candidates who registered for the NEET UG 2024 exam can download the city intimation slip from the official website, neet.ntaonline.in.

Once the NEET UG 2024 exam city slip is out, students will be able to know their exam centers. It should be noted that the exam city slip is not an admit card. It will only contain the exam city and place of the center. The testing agency will release the admit card one week prior to the commencement of the exam. This year, The NEET UG examination is scheduled for May 5 in 568 cities across India and abroad. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

It should be noted that NTA has not yet stated the exact date of releasing the NEET 2024 city allotment slip. However, since approximately two weeks are left for the commencement of NEET 2024 exam, the NEET advance intimation to exam city slip will likely be released anytime soon. Once exam city slips are out, the candidates will be able to download it by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip?