NEET UG 2024 exam city slip to be out soon, check expected date, how to download

NEET UG 2024 exam city slip soon

NEET UG 2024 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the release of the NEET UG 2024 exam city slip. Candidates who registered for NEET UG 2024 will be able to download the exam city slip from the official website, neet.nta.online.in. As per media reports, it is expected that the testing agency will release the NEET UG city slip on Monday, April 22. However, there is no confirmation on the release of exam city slip. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of NEET for the latest updates.

Exam Date

This year, NEET UG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Before uploading the admit cards, the testing agency will upload the NEET UG 2024 exam city slip on its website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of NTA for latest updates.

Last year, NEET UG 2024 exam city slip was uploaded on April 30 and the admit cards were uploaded on May 7. In 2022, NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17 and the city slip was released on June 29 while the hall ticket was released on July 12.

How to download NEET UG 2024 city slip?

Visit the official website of NEET

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG 2024 exam city slip'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to key in the required credentials

NEET UG 2024 city slip will appear on the screen

Download and save exam city slip for future reference

In case of any discrepancy in the particulars, the candidates can immediately reach out to the exam authorities at the helpline between 10 am and 5 pm. In such situations, the NTA stated that candidates should participate in the medical entrance exam using the downloaded admit card they already have. Nevertheless, the NTA will make the required corrections to the records afterwards.