Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
  NEET UG 2024 re-registration window opens today, here's easy steps

NEET UG 2024 re-registration window has been started today, April 9. Those wishing to appear in the medical entrance exam can submit their online application forms by April 10. Check how to apply, application fee, and other details about the entrance test.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2024 10:46 IST
NEET UG 2024 re-registration begins
Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 re-registration begins

NEET UG 2024 re-registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the re-registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG) 2024 today, April 9. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before April 10. The application forms for NEET UG 2024 can be accessed at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/neet.

As per the official schedule, NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in 14 cities on May 5 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The exam will take place in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu. 

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee when submitting online application forms. Candidates from the general category are required to pay Rs. 1,700 and the candidates belonging to General-EWS/OBC-NCL are required to pay Rs. 1,600, while SC/ST/PwBD/third gender candidates pay Rs. 1,000/-. Candidates from outside India are required to pay Rs. 9,500/-.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of NEET, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
  • Click on 'Register'
  • Now, provide your basic details and create User name and password
  • Now, proceed with the application form by logging in with the system-generated application number, and pre-created password for completing the Application Form including filling up of personal details, applying for the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any).
  • Upload scanned images of the candidate's photograph, signature, and PWD certificate
  • Make payment and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents Required

➢ Latest Passport size Photograph in JPG format (size: 10 kb to 200 kb)

➢ Post Card size photograph (4” X6”) in JPG format (Size: 10 kb - 200 kb)
➢ Signature in JPG format (size: 4 kb to 30 kb)
➢ Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impressions (size:10 kb to 200 kb)
➢ PwBD certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)
➢ Citizenship Certificate/ Embassy Certificate or any Documentary proof of Citizenship certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

