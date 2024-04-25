JEE Main Topper List 2024: Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar secures AIR 1, 56 aspirants score 100 percentile

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY jee main 2024 topper list released

JEE Main Result 2024 for Session 2 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who participated in the Joint Entrance Exam 2024 can check their results from the official website using their credentials on the login page. The link to download NTA JEE Main Session 2 results are available at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

This year, Gajare Nillkrishna Nirmalkumar has secured All India Rank 1 (AIR) followed by Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Arav Bhatt securing AIR 2 and AIR 3.

56 aspirants score 100 percentile

As per the results, a total of 56 candidates scored 100 percentile in the combined result of JEE Main Session-1 and Session-2. This list includes the names of two girls, Shayna Sinha from Delhi and other is Sanvi Jain from Karnataka. In the JEE Main 2024 January session exam, 23 candidates scored 100 percentile, while in the April session exam, 33 students scored 100 percentile.

Category-wise topper details

Out of the total, 56 students who got 100 percentile scores in the combined result, 40 are from the General category, 10 are from OBC and 6 are from the General EWS category. Notably, there is not a single candidate who has scored 100 percentile from the SC and ST categories. A maximum of 15 students who got a 100 percentile score are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, followed by 6 students from Delhi.

JEE Mains Session 2 Result- Topper List 2024 (100 Percentile)

Gajare Neelkrishna Nirmal Kumar (Maharashtra)

Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra (Maharashtra)

Aarav Bhatt (Haryana)

Aditya Kumar (Rajasthan)

Hundekar Vidit (Telangana)

Muthavarapu Anoop (Telangana)

Venkat Sai Teja Madineni (Telangana)

Chintu Satish Kumar (Andhra Pradesh)

Reddy Anil (Telangana)

Aryan Prakash (Maharashtra)

Mukuntha Pratheesh S (Tamil Nadu)

Rohan Sai Pabba (Telangana)

Shriyash Mohan Kalluri (Telangana)

Kesam Channa Basava Reddy (Telangana)

Murikinati Sai Divya Teja Reddy (Telangana)

Muhammad Sufiyan (Maharashtra)

Sheikh Suraj (Andhra Pradesh)

Makineni Jishnu Sai (Andhra Pradesh)

Rishi Shekhar Shukla (Telangana)

Thottamsetti Nikilesh (Andhra Pradesh)

Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)

Himanshu Thalor (Rajasthan)

Thota Sai Karthik (Andhra Pradesh)

Tavva Dinesh Reddy (Telangana)

Rachit Agarwal (Punjab)

Vedant Saini (Chandigarh)

Akshat Chaplot (Rajasthan)

Parekh Vikrambhai (Gujarat)

Shivansh Nair (Haryana)

Priyansh Pranjal (Jharkhand)

Pranavanand Saji

Himanshu Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Pratham Kumar (Bihar)

Saanvi Jain (Karnataka)

Ganga Shreyas (Telangana)

Murasani Sai Yashwanth Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)

Shayna Sinha (Delhi)

Madhav Bansal (Delhi)

Polisetti Ritesh Balaji (Telangana)

Visharad Srivastava (Maharashtra)

Sainavanait Mukund (Karnataka)

Tanya Jha (Delhi)

Thamatham Jayadeva Reddy (Telangana)

Kanani Harshal Bharatbhai (Gujarat)

Yashneel Rawat (Rajasthan)

Ishaan Gupta (Rajasthan)

Amogh Aggarwal (Karnataka)

Ipsit Mittal (Delhi)

Mavuru Jasvith (Telangana)

Bhavesh Ramakrishnan Karthik (Delhi)

Patil Pranav Pramod (Maharashtra)

Dorisala Srinivas Reddy (Telangana)

Archit Rahul Patil (Maharashtra)

Arsh Gupta (Delhi)

Sriram (Tamil Nadu)

Adeshveer Singh (Punjab)

