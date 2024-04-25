JEE Main 2024 session 2 Result OUT: How to calculate percentile using marks?

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS How to calculate JEE Main Session 2 percentile using marks?

Finally, the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) session 2 have been uploaded on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Those who appeared for the JEE Main April Session 2024 can download their scores from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

As per results, this year, a total of 56 candidates scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2024 Session 2, which includes two females, Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shanya Sinha from Delhi. Also, this year, the qualifying percentile for JEE (Advanced) touched a five-year high across categories to be eligible for JEE (Advanced).

JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off Marks

According to the NTA, the minimum cut-off for the general category has increased to 93.2, compared to 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022. For the general EWS category, the cut-off has risen to 81.3 from 75.6 last year and 63.1 in 2022. Similarly, the OBC category's cut-off has increased to 79.6 from 68 in 2022 and 73.6 in 2023. There has been a significant rise in the qualifying scores for SC and ST categories, with SCs' percentile reaching 60, up from 51.9 in 2023 and 43 in 2022, and for STs reaching 46.6, up from 37.2 in 2023 and 26.7 in 2022.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2024 Session 2 result declared, direct link here

This year, a total of 50,284 candidates qualified for the JEE (Advanced), with a maximum number of qualified candidates coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, and Telangana.

How to calculate percentile using marks?

To calculate JEE Main 2024 Exam Marks, the candidates are required to follow this formula:

Total Percentile (TP1):

No. of candidates who appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the score of the Candidate

100 X -----------------------------------------------------------------

Total No. of candidates appeared in the session

Mathematics Percentile (TP1):

No. of candidates who appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than M1 score in Mathematics

100 X ----------------------------------------------------------------

Total No. of candidates appeared in the session

Physics Percentile (TP1):

No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than P1 score in Physics

100 X -----------------------------------------------------------

Total No. of candidates appeared in the session

Chemistry Percentile (TP1):

No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the C1 score in Chemistry

100 X ------------------------------------------------------------

Total No. of candidates appeared in the session

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam can apply for admission to various prestigious institutes in India, including NITs, IITs, IISTs, and others, through JoSAA counselling. To participate in the counselling procedure, the candidates are required to download their JEE Main 2024 April scorecard. The testing agency will announce the counselling dates in due course.