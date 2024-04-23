JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024 today: How to download scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024 today

JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) Session 2 result. As per media reports, the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) will publish the JEE Main Session 2 final results today, April 23. However, there is no official confirmation of the announcement of the result date and time. Once out, the students will be able to download JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024 from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) for the April Session was conducted from April 4 to 12, accommodating more than 12.57 lakh candidates. The final answer keys for the same have been published on the official website. As per the final answer keys, four questions have been omitted. Candidates can review the final answer key on the official website.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Search and Navigate the link to the JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Along with the results, the testing agency will unveil the list of the toppers. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for JEE Main 2024, jeemain.nta.ac.in for latest updates. As per the information provided by NTA, the percentile scores for JEE Main 2024 are determined by comparing the performances of all candidates who take the exam.

What's next?

After the declaration of the JEE Main Session 2 2024 result, the candidates will be allowed to attend CSAB and JoSAA Counseling. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is responsible for announcing the counselling dates. The candidates will require the following documents at the time of appearing in the JEE Main Session 2 2024 counselling procedure.