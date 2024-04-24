JEE Main 2024 Session 2 result declared, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: The National Testing Agency has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 2 result. The result has been released on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination can download the check way by visiting the official website.

A total of 56 candidates have secured 100 NTA scores in JEE Main Result 2024.

Click here to check your result: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Search and Navigate the link to the JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download JEE Main Session 2 Final Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Candidates will receive the final scorecard of JEE Main 2024 on their registered e-mail address. Only normalised scores are mentioned on the official scorecard.

Details mentioned on JEE Main 2024 scorecard

The following details will be mentioned in the scorecard:

Name of the candidate

Application number

Roll number

Percentile

AIR

Overall NTA score

Subject-wise NTA scores

Applicant's category and nationality

PwD eligibility

What's next?

NTA will release JEE Main 2024 cutoff on the official website. Students who have qualified for JEE Main with valid marks can apply for JEE Advanced from April 27, 2024, to get admission in IITs. Registration for JoSAA counseling will begin tentatively on June 10, 2024. Eligible candidates can participate in the college allotment counselling process. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is responsible for announcing the counselling dates. The candidates will require the following documents at the time of appearing in the JEE Main Session 2 2024 counselling procedure.

Class 10th and 12 mark sheet

Candidate photo identification card which can be a Voter ID card, driving license, or Aadhaar Card.

Students should have three passport-size photographs

Certificate specifying Date of Birth

Letter of Provisional Allotment Letter

Certificate mentioning the category of the candidate

Receipt of seat acceptance payment

JEE Main admit card along with the scorecard

