JEE Main 2024 session 2 result anytime, final answer keys released

JEE Main 2024 session 2 result: National Testing Agency, NTA will soon announce the results of JEE Mains 2024 for Session 2. All those who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for session 2 exam can check their results on the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The testing agency has already released the final answer keys on April 21. The link to the final answer keys can be accessed at the official website of NTA,jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, 2024 at various exam centers across the country. The provisional answer keys were released on April 12. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 14. After considering JEE Main 2024 session 2 objections, the testing agency has uploaded the final answer keys. Now, the testing agency will release JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results based on the final answer keys. Candidates can download JEE Main 2024 session 2 result by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JEE Main 2024 session 2 result?

Visit the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the 'JEE Main 2024 session 2 result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your credentials and click on 'submit'

JEE Main 2024 session 2 result will appear on the screen

Download JEE Main 2024 session 2 result and save it for future reference

What after JEE Main 2024 session 2 result?

After the announcement of the results, the scores of the candidates will be considered for determining their all-India ranks. In the case of candidates who appear in Both JEE Main 2024 exams, the best two out of two scores will be considered for determining all India ranks. The testing agency will conduct JoSAA and CSAB counselling after both sessions of the JEE Main and the JEE Advanced examinations.