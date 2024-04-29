UGC NET 2024: NTA changes exam schedule due to clash with UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024, new dates here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET 2024 exam date changed

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the change in the exam schedule. As per the notice, the testing agency has rescheduled the UGC NET 2024 June exam date to June 18, which was earlier scheduled for June 16. The change in the exam schedule has been made after receiving various representations from the candidates due to a clash with the UPSC CSE (Prelims) Examination – 2024. Students can download the UGC – NET June 2024 Exam date notice from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Exam city slip to be out 10 days prior

The testing agency will release separate notice regarding the intimation of the City of Exam Centre 10 days before the exam. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. The information about the change in the exam schedule has also been shared by the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on his social media handle, X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote, 'The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day. NTA will soon issue a formal notification.'

Exam to be conducted offline, this year

This year, the testing agency has made significant changes to the exam pattern for the UGC NET 2024 July session. As per the official bulletin, this year, the exam will be conducted for 83 subjects in OMR pen and paper format. Since December 2018, the exam has been conducted as a computer-based test. However, the testing agency has announced that the upcoming UGC NET 2024 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.