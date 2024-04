Students with 75 per cent marks, 4-year bachelor's degrees can directly pursue PhD: UGC

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK VGH

Students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and pursue PhD, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. To pursue a PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the candidates will require a minimum of 75 per cent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate course.

So far, a candidate for the National Eligibility Test needed a master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. The exam this year will be conducted in offline mode instead of a Computer Based Test. Tests for all subjects will be conducted on June 16 (Sunday).

"The candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly pursue PhD and appear for NET. Such candidates are allowed to appear (for tests) in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree," Kumar told media.

"Candidates having passed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor's degree programme should have a minimum of 75 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed," the UGC chairman said.

A relaxation of five per cent marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, economically weaker sections and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the UGC from time to time, he added.

UGC-NET is an exam to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the "award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as assistant professor", "appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD" and "admission to PhD only" in Indian universities and colleges.

The application process for the exam began on Saturday (April 20) and will end on May 10.

