IGNOU opens applications for BEd, BSc Nursing, and PhD: Apply Today!

IGNOU admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications for admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd), Post Basic BSc Nursing [BScN(PB)] and PhD. through an entrance test. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam can apply online through the official website, ignou.ac.in. Candidates should note that the applications are invited for the January 2023 session. The last date for students to submit the application forms is December 31, 2023.

As per the official notification, the entrance test for admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd), Post Basic BSc Nursing [BScN(PB)], and PhD programs will be conducted on January 7, 2024. The exam will be conducted for two hours for B.Ed, 2.5 hours for BSc Nursing, and three hours for PhD candidates.

Is there an option to submit application forms offline?

There is only one option available for applying, and it must be done on the university website, ignou.ac.in. A fee of Rs. 1,000 is required for application, and it must be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Online Banking or other accepted online methods.

What is the eligibility criteria?

To be eligible for a B.Ed program, candidates must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks either in their bachelor's degree or in their master's degree in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Humanities. Alternatively, candidates who have completed a Bachelor's in Engineering or Technology with a specialization in Science and Mathematics, with at least 55% marks or any other equivalent qualification, are also eligible. There is no age limit for admission. The BSc Nursing program will be taught in English and has a minimum duration of 3 years, with a maximum of 6 years.

