'Raghav Chadha might have lost his eyesight': Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that fellow party leader Raghav Chadha is currently in the United Kingdom getting treatment for eye complications and may have even lost his eyesight. This comes after the continued absence of the latter from campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections.

Bharadwaj said, "He is in the United Kingdom. There was a complication in his eyes and I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well. He has gone there to get treatment." Wishing Chadha good health, he said, "I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and will join the campaign."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, said Chadha will campaign for the party for the general assembly elections. Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning.

"There are 11 players (in cricket). Then there is the coaching staff, people who bowl and bat in the nets and four extra players. Everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities," he said while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail. "We have an organisation and whoever is assigned some duty, they will do it. On June 4, AAP will emerge as a strong political power," Mann added.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported citing party sources that Chadha will undergo a vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent the eye’s retinal detachment.

What is vitrectomy surgery?

This condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, poses a significant threat to eyesight and demands immediate intervention to prevent irreversible damage, they said.

Retinal detachment if caused is a condition where the delicate tissue at the back of the eye becomes detached from its normal position, leading to a loss of vision.

Without prompt treatment, these small holes can rapidly progress, causing severe vision impairment or even blindness.

According to AAP sources, Chadha was advised to undergo this surgery in the UK under the supervision of a senior specialist

