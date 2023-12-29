Dhankhar 'declines' Raghav Chadha's appointment as AAP leader in Rajya Sabha, party reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajya Sabha Charman Jagdeep Dhankhar (R), and AAP MP Raghav Chadha

In a setback of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar "declined" the request put forth by Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the appointment of Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Upper House, as per Parliament sources. Aam Aadmi Party sources, however, claimed Rajya Sabha officials have recommended some corrections in the letter sent to the Chairman for nominating Chadha as "interim leader" and the same would be taken into consideration.

According to sources in parliament, in a letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Dhankhar said, "This aspect is subject to 'The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act 1998 and the Rules made thereunder. The request, not being in conformity to the applicable legal regime, is not being acceded to."

AAP wrote to Dhankhar

Earlier on December 14, the request was made by the AAP national convener for the appointment of Chadha in lace of party MP Sanjay Singh, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case. In the letter to Dhankhar Kejriwal had written: "I would like to propose the name of Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha until further changes are deemed necessary. We request that this change be allowed as per the rules and procedures of the Rajya Sabha."

No provision for interim leader

Under The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act, referred to by Dhankhar in his letter to Kejriwal, there is no provision of an 'interim leader'. With Dhankhar turning down Kejriwal's request citing rules, Singh continues to remain the leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha. However, Singh's term as the Rajya Sabha member expires on January 27.

Sanjay Singh in judicial custody

Notably, Singh is in judicial custody till January 10. The AAP MP had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in its money laundering probe into the Delhi excise policy case. Singh was arrested by the central probe agency on October 4. He is currently in judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: AAP leader Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Latest India News