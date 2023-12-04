Breaking: Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday said that his suspension from Rajya Sabha was revoked after 115 days. In a video message, the AAP leader thanked the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for revoking his suspension.

"I was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11, 2023. In order to revoke my suspension, I sought assistance from the Supreme Court. After their investigation, my suspension was lifted today, 115 days later. I am grateful to the Supreme Court and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha," said Chadha.

Earlier last week, Chadha appeared before the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha and put forth his version on the comments made by him in public on which he is facing a complaint of breach of privilege of the House.

Chadha was also learnt to have tendered an apology before the panel and told the members that he had met the Rajya Sabha Chairman too about the matter.

Chadha was under suspension since August 11 after some MPs, most of them from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused him of adding their names to a motion without their consent. The motion had sought the constitution of a select committee to examine the contentious Delhi Services Bill.

The meeting of the panel happened after the Supreme Court made some observations in a case filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader against his suspension. The apex court has asked Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the select committee issue and hoped that the latter would take a 'sympathetic' view on the matter. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments in the matter after the Diwali vacation.

