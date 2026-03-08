CEC Gyanesh Kumar hails Kerala Assembly Elections as global democratic model for world

Thiruvananthapuram:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar praised Kerala's election machinery and political parties for their readiness, declaring the upcoming assembly elections a potential benchmark for democratic excellence worldwide. Speaking to media in Ernakulam after reviewing preparations, CEC Kumar shared a personal connection, calling Kerala his "karma bhoomi" from 22 years ago. He expressed full confidence that the polls would serve as a model not just for India but the world, thanks to cooperative efforts from all stakeholders. Extending festive wishes to voters- "Chunav ka parv, Keralam ka garv. Jai Bharat, Jai Hind"- he urged active participation to bolster democracy.

Personal ties and high expectations

Kumar's visit carried nostalgia, as he returned to the state where he once worked, now overseeing its electoral process. He commended the seamless assurances from political parties and officials, predicting record-high standards in conduct and efficiency. Kerala's robust democratic culture, high literacy, and youth outreach in colleges position it for exceptional voter turnout and credibility, he noted.

Voter-friendly innovations for transparency

To elevate the experience, the Election Commission introduced several firsts. Voters can now carry mobile phones up to polling station gates for easier navigation. EVMs will feature candidates' color photographs for quick identification—a Kerala debut. Presiding Officers must upload turnout data to the ECINET app every two hours, ensuring real-time monitoring. All 100% of polling stations will have webcasting for utmost transparency.

Enhanced accessibility and counting measures

Special provisions target inclusivity: seniors over 85 and persons with disabilities can opt for home voting. Counting sees upgrades too—postal ballots start two rounds ahead of EVMs, with mandatory VVPAT slip verification if Form 17C and EVM data mismatch. These steps aim to streamline processes, boost participation, and uphold integrity in Kerala's polls.