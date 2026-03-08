Advertisement
  US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israeli drones strike oil storage facilities in Tehran, hotel in central Beirut
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal
US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: The US and Israel have continued their strikes on Iran, targeting oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran for the first time and triggering large fires across the capital.

Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of the capital Tehran as strikes hit the city.
Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of the capital Tehran as strikes hit the city. Image Source : AP
As the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran rapidly expands, with missile exchanges and drone strikes pushing the Middle East into one of its most volatile crises in decades, Israeli forces bombed oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran for the first time. Huge fires and thick clouds of smoke were reported rising over the Iranian capital following the strikes. Reacting to the attacks, senior Iranian official Ali Larijani warned that the US would "pay" for waging war, claiming Washington was failing to achieve its objectives.

Amid the escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump threatened to intensify military operations against Iran while paying tribute to American soldiers killed in the conflict. According to officials, the fighting has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon, and 11 in Israel, while six US troops have also died.

Meanwhile, Gulf countries said they intercepted additional ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran. Governments in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates reported fresh Iranian strikes despite an earlier apology and assurances from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that such attacks would stop.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates.

 

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Fresh drone attack in Riyadh

    The Saudi Defense Ministry said its forces downed three drone in Riyadh. Earlier Sunday, the ministry said it destroyed a drone aimed at Riyadh's diplomatic quarter where foreign missions, including the US Embassy, are located. Another drone was destroyed in the kingdom's vast Empty Quarter desert as it headed toward the Shaybah oil field.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel claims attacks on IRGC commanders in Beirut

    The Israeli military said it has struck key commanders in the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps who were operating in Beirut. This comes after Lebanese authorities said at least four people have been killed in an Israeli attack on a hotel in Beirut.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Drone attack damages government building in Kuwait City

    A government building was damaged in a drone attack early Sunday in Kuwait City, said authorities. The Public Institution for Social Security said it suspended operations in its headquarters in the capital after the attack.

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israeli attack on Beirut hotel kills 4

    At least four people have been killed and 10 wounded in an Israeli attack on a hotel in Beirut.

     

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Civilian facilities damaged during drone attack in Kuwait

    Kuwait's military said its forces are still intercepting a salvo of drones that breached the county's airspace. The ministry wrote on social media that some civilian facilities were damaged due to falling shrapnel and debris.

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Loud blast near US embassy in Norway's Oslo

    Norwegian police said a loud blast has been heard near the US embassy in Norway's capital, Oslo.It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or who was involved, ⁠the police said in a statement. "The police ⁠are in a ⁠dialogue with ⁠the embassy and there are no reports of ‌any injured persons," the statement added.

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israeli military confirms strike on Tehran fuel storage facilities

    Israel's military confirmed striking several fuel storage complexes in Tehran on Saturday night. Video showed a glowing horizon over Tehran, followed by pillars of flame and billowing smoke. The Israel Defense Forces said Iran was using the fuel tanks to supply its military.

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israeli drones strike oil storage facilities in Tehran

    Massive plumes of flames lit up the sky in Tehran after the Iranian state news agency said that an oil storage facility was targeted in latest round of strikes. It is among the first times a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war.

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Drone targets fuel tanks at Kuwait airport

    Kuwait's government said there has been a drone attack on fuel tanks at the Kuwait International Airport. "Competent authorities and firefighting teams are dealing with a fire at the site," it added.

  • 6:29 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon towns kill 8

    The Lebanese health ministry said Saturday that five people were killed in an airstrike on the town of Tefahta in the Sidon district. The ministry said the toll is not final, saying rescue teams are conducting search operations at the strike site. In a separate airstrike in the Tyre district, three people were killed and four others wounded, the ministry said.

  • 6:29 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iranian strike injures one person, damages shops in Bahrain

    Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said early Sunday that missile fragments fell onto a road in Manama, injuring one person and causing damage to several shops, prompting civil defense teams to secure and evacuate the affected areas. The ministry also said Iran targeted a facility near Mina Salman, a seaport in Manama, where civil defense is working to control a fire that broke out following the strike.

  • 6:28 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israeli drone strike hits hotel in central Beirut

    As per the local media, an Israeli drone has struck a room in a hotel in Beirut's Raouche district, a major seaside tourist area in the Lebanese capital with no notable Hezbollah presence. The strike hit the Ramada Hotel, popular with tourists and business travelers, and was heard by residents nearby. The Lebanese health ministry said the strike killed three people and wounded nine others. 

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Drones strike fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport

    Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said it responded early Sunday to a wave of drones entering its airspace, including a direct attack on fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport. It said the strike targeted "critical infrastructure."

     

