US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israeli drones strike oil storage facilities in Tehran, hotel in central Beirut

Tehran:

As the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran rapidly expands, with missile exchanges and drone strikes pushing the Middle East into one of its most volatile crises in decades, Israeli forces bombed oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran for the first time. Huge fires and thick clouds of smoke were reported rising over the Iranian capital following the strikes. Reacting to the attacks, senior Iranian official Ali Larijani warned that the US would "pay" for waging war, claiming Washington was failing to achieve its objectives.

Amid the escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump threatened to intensify military operations against Iran while paying tribute to American soldiers killed in the conflict. According to officials, the fighting has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon, and 11 in Israel, while six US troops have also died.

Meanwhile, Gulf countries said they intercepted additional ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran. Governments in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates reported fresh Iranian strikes despite an earlier apology and assurances from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that such attacks would stop.

