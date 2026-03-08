Iran picks new Supreme Leader after Khamenei, name kept under wraps; Israel warns replacement will be targeted

New Delhi:

Iran’s clerical body responsible for choosing the country’s Supreme Leader has decided on a successor to Ali Khamenei, but the name of the new leader has not yet been made public. The announcement was made on Sunday by members of the Assembly of Experts, the institution that selects the country’s highest religious and political authority, as per reports.

According to officials, the assembly has reached a majority agreement on who will take over the leadership, though the final announcement is being delayed.

Candidate Chosen After Internal Deliberations

Senior cleric Mohsen Heidari Alekasir in a video released by Nournews confirmed that a suitable candidate had already been selected by most members of the Assembly of Experts. He said the decision followed the guidance of Khamenei, who had previously suggested that the future leader should be someone strongly opposed by Iran’s rivals.

“The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined,” Heydari said.

Heidari also hinted that the chosen figure might already be known internationally, saying that even the United States had mentioned the person in discussions about Iran’s leadership.

Speculation around Khamenei’s son

One name that has often been discussed in political circles is Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader. His name has surfaced several times in international debates about who could replace Khamenei. US President Donald Trump had earlier described Mojtaba as an “unacceptable” option from Washington’s perspective, further fuelling speculation about the possible successor.

Israel’s chilling warning over new Supreme Leader

Israel meanwhile has issued a strong warning. Israeli officials said they would continue to pursue anyone who takes over the role of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said that if Iran continues its confrontation with Israel, the next Supreme Leader would become a clear target for elimination.

The Israeli military also warned that those involved in appointing the new leader could face similar threats. Despite confirming that a decision has been made, Iranian authorities have chosen not to reveal the successor’s identity yet. Reports say the delay is mainly due to security concerns, especially after Israel’s warning.

