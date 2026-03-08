Advertisement
Women's Day 2026 Special: Indian woman envoys, high commissioners shaping India's foreign policy

Women's Day 2026 Special: International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the remarkable achievements of the women's rights movement and to promote gender equality across the world.

Observed every year on March 8, International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women and highlights the continuing fight for gender equality. The day recognises women's contributions across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres while drawing attention to the challenges that many still face. The day serves both as a reflection on past struggles and a call to action, urging nations and institutions to move beyond symbolism toward justice, equity, and leadership. Around the world, the occasion is marked by campaigns, discussions, and events focused on women's rights and empowerment.

International Women's Day 2026: Theme

For International Women's Day 2026, the official theme is "Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls." The theme highlights the need to ensure that legal rights and protections for women are not only written into law but also implemented effectively in everyday life. According to the United Nations, women globally possess only about 64 per cent of the legal rights that men have.

International Women's Day 2026 calls for stronger action to remove barriers to equal justice, including discriminatory laws, weak legal protections, and harmful practices and social norms that undermine the rights of women and girls.

The campaign also stresses the importance of moving beyond "rights on paper" to make sure laws are properly enforced in daily life. In India, this conversation includes issues such as women’s safety, equal pay, and improved access to justice for women in both rural and urban areas.

Here's a list of Indian women envoys and high commissioners who are currently representing India in various countries across the world:

One of the most visible indicators of progress over the years has been the rise in the number of women leaders in key positions in various governments and international organisations. In India, the number of women leaders in politics, diplomacy, sports, and science has been steadily on the rise. This indicates that the country is increasingly embracing the concept of women's representation. India's diplomatic service has also seen an increasing presence of women ambassadors and high commissioners who represent the country on the global stage. Here's a list of Indian women envoys and high commissioners who are currently representing India in various countries across the world: 

Name Country Designation
Nagma Mohamed Mallick Japan Ambassador 
Anita Shukla Ecuador Ambassador 
Devyani Khobragade Cambodia Ambassador
Swati Vijay Kulkarni Algeria Ambassador
K Nandini Singla  Mauritius Ambassador
Devyani Khobragade Tunisia Ambassador
Smita Pant Uzbekistan Ambassador
Nilakshi Saha Sinha Armenia Ambassador
Vani Rao Italy Ambassador
Namrata S Kumar Latvia Ambassador
Rachita Bhandari  Malta High Commissioner
Gloria Gangte Norway Ambassador
Neeta Bhushan  Poland Ambassador
Apoorva Srivastava Slovak Ambassador
Muanpuii Saiawi New Zealand High Commissioner 

