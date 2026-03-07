Happy Women’s Day 2026: Date, theme, quotes by iconic women and why it matters

New Delhi:

Some dates on the calendar quietly pass by. Others come with a bit of history attached to them. International Women’s Day sits somewhere in the middle. It is partly a celebration, partly a reminder. A moment to recognise what women have achieved across politics, science, culture and everyday life. And also a nudge to remember that equality is still a work in progress.

The day did not appear out of nowhere. Its origins trace back to the early twentieth century when women in Europe and the United States organised protests demanding better working conditions, fair pay and the right to vote. Over time the movement expanded across continents. Today International Women’s Day is recognised worldwide, with governments, organisations and communities marking the occasion in different ways.

When is Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8.

The date emerged from early labour movements and women’s rights demonstrations in the early 1900s. Women workers and activists organised campaigns demanding voting rights, fair wages and improved working conditions. These movements gradually shaped what would become a global observance.

In 1975, the United Nations officially began marking International Women’s Day during International Women’s Year, helping formalise the observance on a global scale. Today the day is recognised in more than 100 countries, with events that highlight women’s achievements and ongoing conversations about gender equality.

Women’s Day 2026 theme

The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2026 is “Give To Gain.”

The theme highlights the idea that real progress for women happens when individuals, communities and institutions actively contribute to change. When people give support, resources and opportunities to women, the benefits extend beyond individuals and strengthen society as a whole.

The message encourages action through mentorship, advocacy, policy change and everyday support for women and girls. The concept is simple. Equality grows when people intentionally invest in it.

Quotes on women by iconic women

Words often last longer than speeches. A powerful quote can travel across decades and still resonate. Below are verified quotes about women from influential women across activism, politics, literature and public life, including a few prominent Indian voices.

1. Maya Angelou

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.”

2. Michelle Obama

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

3. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”

4. Gloria Steinem

“The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organisation, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

5. Malala Yousafzai

“We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”

6. Eleanor Roosevelt

“A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water.”

7. Margaret Thatcher

“If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.”

8. Coco Chanel

“A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.”

9. Hillary Clinton

“Women’s rights are human rights.”

10. Mary Wollstonecraft

“I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves.”

11. Indira Gandhi

“To be liberated, woman must feel free to be herself.”

12. Kiran Bedi

“A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.”

Why International Women’s Day matters

It is easy to treat the day as a symbolic celebration. Social media posts, panel discussions, maybe a corporate message or two. But the reason the day exists goes deeper than that.

Women across the world still face unequal pay, limited representation in leadership positions and barriers to education in many regions. Gender based violence also remains a global challenge recognised by international organisations.

International Women’s Day acts as a yearly pause in the calendar. A moment to celebrate progress while acknowledging the work still ahead. Some societies have moved faster than others. Some challenges remain stubborn.

But progress tends to start with attention. Recognising women’s contributions, supporting their opportunities and continuing conversations about equality. Step by step, change tends to follow.

