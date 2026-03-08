PM Modi to inaugurate new Delhi Metro corridors, other development projects worth Rs 33,500 crore

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to transform Delhi's infrastructure landscape on Sunday (March 8), by inaugurating two key Delhi Metro corridors and laying foundation stones for three more, alongside other major developments worth Rs 33,500 crore. This ambitious initiative, announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, promises faster connectivity, reduced pollution and a boost to clean public transport across the national capital and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Before the main event, PM Modi will visit the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar to personally hand over keys to female allottees, symbolising the government's commitment to modern living for public servants.

Inauguration of 2 important metro corridors

The centerpiece of the event includes the operational launch of the 12.3-km Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor on the Pink Line and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park extension on the Magenta Line. The Pink Line stretch, serving areas like Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar, will complete the ring at about 71.56 km, making Delhi the first city in India with a fully operational "Ring Metro."

This will slash travel times between North-East and North-West Delhi, easing congestion and enhancing last-mile connectivity. Meanwhile, the Magenta Line extension will stretch the network to roughly 49 km, linking residential hubs such as Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Bhalaswa. Chief Minister Gupta emphasised how these additions will integrate commercial and residential zones, promoting smoother, eco-friendly commutes and cutting reliance on private vehicles.

Foundation stones for Phase V-A metro expansions

PM Modi will also kick off three new corridors under Phase V-A, totalLing 16.1 km, designed to bridge key parts of the city. These include the Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha Central Vista corridor for better administrative access, the Aerocity-Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 line for swift airport connectivity and the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj route linking South Delhi with NCR outskirts.

Commuters from Faridabad and Ballabhgarh can soon zip to Tughlakabad via the Violet Line and onward to the airport through the Golden Line, while Noida residents will reach Kalindi Kunj on the Magenta Line before heading south or to the airport. CM Rekha Gupta highlighted that these projects will not only benefit Delhiites but also NCR travellers, fostering a seamless network that aligns with PM Modi's vision for a "Viksit Bharat" through modern, integrated transport.

GPRA redevelopment: Modern homes and office spaces

Beyond the Metro, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundations for Rs 15,200 crore worth of GPRA colony redevelopments in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri. This initiative will deliver over 9,350 contemporary flats for government employees and 48 lakh square feet of office space, replacing outdated housing with world-class facilities. It underscores the government's push for employee welfare while upgrading urban infrastructure.

Broader impact on transport and environment

Gupta noted the Delhi government's Rs 9,110 crore allocation to the Transport Department in the 2025-26 budget, up nearly 60 per cent from Rs 5,702 crore last year, with Rs 2,929 crore specifically for Metro acceleration. These steps aim to curb road congestion, combat pollution, and position Delhi as a global city with efficient public transit. Modi will address a public gathering post-inaugurations, celebrating this leap toward sustainable mobility.