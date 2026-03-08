IND vs NZ: Head to Head record between India and New Zealand ahead of T20 World Cup final

Ahmedabad :

India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. It is interesting to note that while New Zealand defeated South Africa to reach the final, the Indian team registered a win against England to make their way into the summit clash.

Being the defending champions, the Men in Blue have the chance to become the first team in history to defend a T20 World Cup title, and it could be interesting to see how the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will plan as they take on the Black Caps. While India look to win their third T20 World Cup title, New Zealand aim to script history and win their first marquee title in the shortest format of the game.

Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering what the head-to-head record between India and New Zealand looks like in the shortest format of the game and the T20 World Cup as well.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head record in T20Is

Matches Played - 30

India won - 18

New Zealand won - 11

Tied - 1

India vs New Zealand Head to Head record in T20 World Cup

Matches Played - 3

India won - 0

New Zealand won - 3

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

