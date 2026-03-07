T20 World Cup winners list: Full history of Champions and runners-up (2007-2026)

Ahmedabad :

Will India be the third-time champions in the T20 format, or will New Zealand become the seventh country to win the T20 World Cup? We will get all the answers on Sunday evening as India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the ongoing edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the marquee final, let us have a look at all the winners of the T20 World Cup in history:

A young Indian team won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 207 under the inspired leadership of MS Dhoni, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by five runs. This win changed the Indian cricket forever as the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched after this and the rest is history. However, it took 17 more years for India to win their next T20 World Cup trophy as Rohit Sharma ended the drought in 2024, beating South Africa in the final.

After ending as the runners up in 2007, Pakistan became the next champions of the shortest format in 2009, beating Sri Lanka in the final. They are still searching for their second title in the format and made it to the final only once since then, in 2022 and lost to England.

England became the third team to win the T20 World Cup in 2010 as they beat arch-rivals Australia in the final. 12 years later, they lifted the trophy again with Jos Buttler leading the side to glory, beating Pakistan in the final at the iconic MCG.

West Indies became the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice

West Indies stunned the cricketing world by winning the T20 World Cup in 2012 and they didn't have to wait much for their second title. Four years later, they shocked England in the final played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to become the first team to win the tournament twice.

Sri Lanka and Australia were the next two winners of the T20 World Cup as they lifted the trophy in 2014 and 2021 respectively. India will now be aiming to become the first nation to win the tournament thrice while New Zealand will be keen on becoming the first time champions in the shortest format.

Here's full list of T20 World Cup winners and runners up from 2007 to 2026