India vs New Zealand: When and where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 final live on TV and online?

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The final of the tournament sees India taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. The two sides will face off against each other in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

It is worth noting that both India and New Zealand have been in brilliant form in the ongoing tournament. While New Zealand defeated the in-form South Africa in the 1st semi-final, team India defeated England in the 2nd semi-final to book their berth in the tournament final.

With both sides in form, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top when they take on each other in the final, and ahead of the game, many fans would also wonder where they can watch the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand.

When will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final take place?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final begin?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final being played?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Where can you watch the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final on TV in India?

The live telecast for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final on TV online in India?

The live streaming for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

