IND vs NZ: 3 Players who can help India win the T20 World Cup final vs New Zealand

1. Abhishek Sharma

Yes. This name could surprise many, but Abhishek Sharma can win India the T20 World Cup final singlehandedly. He has been exposed entirely in the tournament, while his temperament is also being questioned but then he is due a big knock as well. There is only one way up for the southpaw, and he has nothing to lose in the summit clash. Going by the numbers, Abhishek has scored 182 runs in five innings against the Kiwis at a strike rate of 249.31 with two fifties to his name as well. Abhishek can play the Finn Allen kind of innings from the semifinal, which can win India the World Cup.

2. Axar Patel

Axar Patel was the best fielder in India's semifinal win over England. But he may end up winning India the T20 World Cup with his bowling. His head to head record against several New Zealand batters in T20 cricket is terrific and can turn the game on its head with his spell in the final. The left-arm spinner has dismissed Glenn Phillips thrice in 21 balls, Daryl Mitchell twice in 26 balls, Mark Chapman twice in 24 balls and Finn Allen once in 10 balls. He is yet to get the better of Tim Seifert in the shortest format but has conceded only 10 runs off as many deliveries against him. Neither James Neesham nor Rachin Ravindra have done well against him so far in the format.

Axar Patel vs New Zealand batters in T20 cricket

Batsman Balls Runs Dismissals Glenn Phillips 21 31 3 Daryl Mitchell 26 34 2 Mark Chapman 24 33 2 Finn Allen 10 15 1 Tim Seifert 10 10 0 James Neesham 8 4 0 Rachin Ravindra 3 3 0

3. Jasprit Bumrah

There is no surprise in this at all. If Jasprit Bumrah is playing, he is certainly a match-winner. His four overs can certainly make the difference in the final, like it did in the high-scoring semifinal. New Zealand are already 'hoping' that the Indian maestro has a bad day means they are not expecting him to falter in his lines. Having said that, across formats, Bumrah has worst figures only against New Zealand and he would be keen on correcting those numbers on Sunday.

