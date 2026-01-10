US shooting: 6 killed after gunman goes on rampage at multiple locations in Mississippi US shooting: Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said on social media that a person has been taken into custody and that there is no longer any threat to the community.

Mississippi (US):

Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody on Saturday after 6 people were killed in a series of related shootings in eastern Mississippi.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a Facebook post that multiple innocent lives were lost due to violence in the town of West Point, located near the Alabama border. Speaking to WTVA, the sheriff said the 6 fatalities occurred across 3 different locations.

The sheriff confirmed that a suspect was in custody and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers. Law enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” Scott wrote.

The sheriff’s office did not release further details early on Saturday but said a news conference was planned later in the morning.