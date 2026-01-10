IND vs NZ 1st ODI pitch report: How will surface at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara play in the first ODI? India begin their ODI series against New Zealand at Kotambi after a three-week break. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will return to action. The veterans arrive in strong form and will be closely watched as they build toward the 2027 ODI World Cup, while New Zealand miss Kane Williamson.

Vadodara:

India return to international action after nearly three weeks with the opening ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi on Sunday, January 11. The contest also signals the comeback of the veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The senior batters were India’s highest run-getters in ODIs during 2025 and arrive in the series with strong recent returns behind them.

Kohli heads into the fixture in particularly impressive touch, having registered three centuries and two half-centuries across his last five professional outings. Rohit has also enjoyed a productive run, scoring one hundred and two fifties in his previous five matches. Both will be eager to extend that form as India begin the home series.

Meanwhile, despite their experience and numbers, the spotlight will remain firmly on the pair. Performances in every game are set to be closely monitored as they continue to map out the final phase of their ODI careers. With the 2027 ODI World Cup firmly in mind, Kohli and Rohit have underlined that each appearance carries weight in their bid to remain part of India’s long-term plans.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson will miss the series due to his participation in the SA20. Their success will heavily depend on how the seniors, in the likes of Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell, perform. Their bowling looks slightly on the weaker side but New Zealand usually punch above their weight and always produce quality performances, despite missing key figures.

BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Pitch Report

The surface at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi will assist the batters. A high-scoring encounter is expected in the first ODI between India and New Zealand. Bowling first will be ideal as the dew can play a significant role in the second innings of the match. The first few overs can assist the bowlers but once it gets old, batters are expected to enjoy their time in the middle.