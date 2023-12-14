AILET 2024 Results Out! Access final answer keys here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AILET 2024 Results download link at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2024 result and final answer key: The National Law University (NLU) has announced the results and final answer keys for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). Candidates who took the exam, can download the results and answer keys from the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024 exam was held on December 10 for the candidates seeking admission to various programmes including BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. The exam authority has now declared the results, which can be checked using your registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The selected candidates will soon be able to appear in the counselling procedures. The details for the same will be shared shortly.

AILET 2024 result and final answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AILET 2024 result and final answer key'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your essential details

AILET 2024 result and final answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save AILET 2024 result and final answer key for future reference

AILET 2024 result and final answer key download link

A total of 19,910 candidates have registered for AILET 2024. Delhi has the highest number of registrations with 2,852 candidates followed by Rajasthan with 1,560. According to the exam authority, the written exam was conducted at various exam centres including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, and Delhi.

What's next?

All selected candidates are eligible to appear in the counselling procedure for admission to various programs including BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programs. As per the information shared by the exam authority, the university will invite category-wise candidates for online counselling registration. The registration window will open on December 15 and will remain active till December 22. The candidates will also have to remit the online Counselling Registration Fee. Candidates belonging to General /Kashmiri Migrants/Residents of Jammu and Kashmir Categories will have to remit Rs.30,000.00 and the candidates from ST/SC/OBC/EWS/PwD categories are required to pay Rs.20,000.00. The university will publish first provisional list on December 29.