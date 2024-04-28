Indian-origin billionaire ties knot with ex-wrestler in lavish Egyptian ceremony, private jets for guests

Follow us on Image Source : ANKURJAIN AND ERIKAANNHAMMOND/INSTAGRAM Ankur Jain CEO of Bilt Rewards ties the knot with ex-wrestler Erika Hammond

Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Great Pyramids in Egypt. The event, held on a Friday in late April, was a star-studded affair, attended by 130 guests, including notable celebrities like Lance Bass, Michael Turchin, Robin Thicke, 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary, and his wife Linda, as well as influencer Serena Kerrigan, among others, as reported by Page Six.

The couple ensured their guests experienced nothing short of luxury, transporting them to the wedding venue in Cairo via a private Egypt Air flight, following a safari adventure in Africa. Despite a minor hiccup where their private jet faced a brief delay due to government regulations in South Africa, the couple managed to kick off their welcome event in Cairo, albeit three hours behind schedule.

Wedding held at Muhammed Ali Palace

Recounting the festivities, Jain shared with People magazine, "We partied until 5 am having just the best opening night." The wedding, held at the historic Muhammed Ali Palace, boasted a 'Modern Cairo' theme and featured captivating performances by belly and fire dancers.

Erika's Instagram posts captured moments of joy as the couple celebrated with their guests, showcasing her indulgence in luxurious makeup sessions.

The couple dropped Space wedding plan

While Jain initially entertained the idea of a space wedding, Erika's preference steered them towards the majestic setting of Egypt. Reflecting on the unconventional celebration, Erika confessed to People, "I had no idea what the napkins looked like or what the table setting looked like."

Embracing their non-traditional approach, Jain remarked, "We're not traditional wedding people. Why do you have to spend $20,000 on flowers? It doesn't make sense." The couple opted out of having a bridal party or a wedding cake, delegating most of the planning responsibilities to their coordinators.

Speaking to People magazine, Jain expressed, "We're New Yorkers, and there’s something so special about being in a completely different world environment." Following the ceremony, Jain expressed gratitude to their guests via Instagram for sharing on their special day. The couple's journey began at Rumble Boxing, where they first crossed paths, as reported

Also Read: China: 18-year-old girl diagnosed with 'love brain' after calling boyfriend over 100 times daily