Virat Kohli equals David Warner's all-time IPL record after reaching 500 runs in 2024 edition

Follow us on Image Source : AP Will Jacks and Virat Kohli during the GT vs RCB IPL 2024 match on April 28, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their fightback with another dominant win against Gujarat Titans in the 45th match of the IPL 2024 on Sunday. The bottom-placed RCB produced a brilliant batting display to chase down a 201-run target in just 16 overs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

English batter Will Jacks stole the attention by smashing a match-winning century in just 41 balls. Virat Kohli contributed with 70* off 44 balls to become the first cricketer to reach a 500-run mark in the IPL 2024. After reaching 500, Kohli equalled David Warner's unique IPL record.

The RCB stalwart recorded 500 or more runs in the IPL season for the seventh time in tournament history. David Warner previously held this feat with 500-plus runs in a season for seven times.

Kohli has scored 500+ runs in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023, and 2024 editions to continue to dominate the leading runscorer chart with 7763 runs in 239 IPL innings. Warner is unlikely to reach the 500-plus mark in the ongoing edition having scored just 167 runs in seven innings.

More to follow...