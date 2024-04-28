Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Summer Special: 5 refreshing cucumber recipes to beat the heat

As the temperature rises during the scorching summer months, staying hydrated and refreshed becomes paramount. Luckily, cucumbers, with their high water content and crisp texture, are perfect for combating the heat. Whether you're sipping on a cucumber mint cooler, enjoying a bowl of cucumber gazpacho, or snacking on a cucumber salad, these dishes are sure to help you beat the heat. So, embrace the bounty of cucumbers this summer and indulge in these delicious and hydrating recipes. Here are five simple and delicious cucumber recipes that will keep you cool and hydrated all summer long.

Cucumber Mint Cooler

Ingredients:

1 cucumber, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons honey

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cups cold water

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a blender, combine the chopped cucumber, mint leaves, honey, lemon juice, and cold water.

Blend until smooth.

Strain the mixture to remove any pulp.

Pour the cucumber mint cooler into glasses filled with ice cubes.

Garnish with mint leaves and cucumber slices, if desired.

Serve immediately and enjoy this refreshing drink.

Cucumber Gazpacho

Ingredients:

2 large cucumbers, peeled and diced

2 ripe tomatoes, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

In a blender or food processor, combine the diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, garlic, olive oil, and red wine vinegar.

Blend until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Chill the gazpacho in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Ladle the chilled gazpacho into bowls and garnish with fresh basil leaves.

Serve cold and enjoy this light and refreshing soup.

Cucumber Salad with Yogurt Dressing

Ingredients:

2 cucumbers, thinly sliced

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, feta cheese

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the sliced cucumbers, Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and chopped fresh dill.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Toss until the cucumbers are evenly coated with the yogurt dressing.

If desired, add cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, or crumbled feta cheese for extra flavour.

Chill the cucumber salad in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Serve cold as a refreshing side dish or a light snack.

Cucumber and Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups diced watermelon

1 cucumber, peeled and diced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon balsamic glaze

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the diced watermelon and cucumber.

Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese and chopped fresh mint over the top.

Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Gently toss until all the ingredients are evenly combined.

Chill the salad in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Serve cold and enjoy the sweet and savoury flavours of this refreshing salad.

Cucumber and Lemon Infused Water

Ingredients:

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Fresh mint leaves

Ice cubes

Water

Instructions:

In a large pitcher, combine the thinly sliced cucumber and lemon.

Add a few fresh mint leaves for extra flavour.

Fill the pitcher with water and stir gently to combine.

Refrigerate the infused water for at least 1 hour to allow the flavours to meld.

Serve the cucumber and lemon-infused water over ice cubes for a refreshing and hydrating drink.

ALSO READ: Mango Salsa to Grilled Mango Chicken: 5 mango recipes to satiate the aam lover in you