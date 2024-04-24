Mango Salsa to Grilled Mango Chicken: 5 mango recipes to satiate the aam lover in you

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 mango recipes to satiate the aam lover in you

As summer rolls around, there's one fruit that steals the spotlight with its irresistible sweetness and tropical flair and it is none other than mangoes! Bursting with flavour and versatility, the king of fruits are not only a delightful snack on their own but also the perfect ingredient for creating mouthwatering dishes. Whether you're craving a refreshing snack, a tropical dessert, or a flavour-packed main course, mangoes are sure to add a burst of sunshine to your culinary creations. From mango salsa to grilled mango chicken, here are five simple yet delicious mango recipes to elevate your summer culinary adventures.

Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Combine all the diced ingredients in a bowl. Add lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Mix well and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. Serve this vibrant mango salsa with tortilla chips, grilled fish, or tacos for a refreshing summer treat.

Mango Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

1 banana, frozen

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a blender, combine the diced mango, frozen banana, Greek yogurt, almond milk, and honey or maple syrup if using. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add ice cubes for a thicker consistency if desired. Pour into glasses and garnish with mango slices for an extra touch of elegance.

Grilled Mango Chicken

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together soy sauce, honey, lime juice, minced garlic, salt, and pepper to create the marinade. Add the chicken breasts and diced mango to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated. Marinate for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken breasts for 6-8 minutes per side or until cooked through, basting with the marinade. Serve the grilled mango chicken with rice or salad for a flavour-packed meal.

Mango Coconut Popsicles

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons honey or sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Popsicle moulds

Instructions:

In a blender, combine the diced mangoes, coconut milk, honey or sugar, and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into popsicle moulds, insert sticks, and freeze for at least 4 hours or until firm. These homemade mango coconut popsicles are a delightful way to beat the summer heat.

Mango Coconut Rice

Ingredients:

1 cup jasmine rice

1 1/2 cups coconut milk

1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons shredded coconut

Salt to taste

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

In a saucepan, combine jasmine rice and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed. Fluff the rice with a fork and gently fold in the diced mango and shredded coconut. Season with salt to taste. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired. This fragrant and flavourful mango coconut rice pairs perfectly with grilled meats or seafood.

ALSO READ: Soybean vs Chickpea: Which legume is healthier?