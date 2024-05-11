‘Amla’ to ‘Tomato and Garlic’: 5 immunity-boosting chutney recipes to savour

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 immunity-boosting chutney recipes to savour

Introducing a collection of flavorful chutney recipes that not only tantalise your taste buds but also offer a boost to your immune system. In the quest for maintaining good health, incorporating ingredients known for their immunity-boosting properties into your diet is key. These chutneys, bursting with fresh flavours and wholesome ingredients, provide a delicious way to fortify your body's defences. Let's explore five delightful recipes that will not only enhance your culinary creations but also support your well-being.

Amla chutney:

Ingredients:

Fresh amla (Indian gooseberry)

Dates

Jaggery

Cumin seeds

Black salt

Method:

Deseed and chop amla and dates. Cook them with jaggery, cumin seeds, and black salt until soft. Allow the mixture to cool, then blend until smooth. Relish this tangy-sweet chutney as a condiment with Indian bread or rice dishes.

Carrot and Garlic Chutney:

Ingredients:

Carrots

Garlic cloves

Fresh coriander leaves

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Salt

Method:

Roast chopped carrots and garlic cloves in olive oil until tender. Blend with fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, and salt until creamy. Serve as a dip with vegetable sticks or spread on toast for a nutritious snack.

Raw Mango Chutney:

Ingredients:

Raw mangoes

Dates

Green chillies

Cumin seeds

Salt

Method:

Peel and chop raw mangoes. Blend with dates, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt until smooth. Serve as a tangy accompaniment to rice dishes or grilled meats.

Tomato and Garlic Chutney:

Ingredients:

Ripe tomatoes

Garlic cloves

Red chilli flakes

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Tamarind pulp

Salt

Method:

Roast chopped tomatoes and garlic cloves until soft. Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil, then add red chilli flakes. Mix the roasted tomatoes and garlic with the tempering, along with tamarind pulp and salt. Cook until the mixture thickens, then blend until smooth. Enjoy this zesty chutney with dosas, idlis, or as a dip with snacks.

Spinach and Mint Chutney:

Ingredients:

Fresh spinach leaves

Fresh mint leaves

Green chillies

Lemon juice

Roasted cumin powder

Salt

Method:

Blanch spinach and mint leaves, then plunge them into ice water. Blend blanched leaves with green chillies, lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, and salt until creamy. Serve as a dip with crackers or alongside grilled meats.

