‘Amla’ to ‘Tomato and Garlic’: 5 immunity-boosting chutney recipes to savour

Introducing a collection of flavorful chutney recipes that not only tantalise your taste buds but also offer a boost to your immune system. In the quest for maintaining good health, incorporating ingredients known for their immunity-boosting properties into your diet is key. These chutneys, bursting with fresh flavours and wholesome ingredients, provide a delicious way to fortify your body's defences. Let's explore five delightful recipes that will not only enhance your culinary creations but also support your well-being.
Amla chutney:
Ingredients:
- Fresh amla (Indian gooseberry)
- Dates
- Jaggery
- Cumin seeds
- Black salt
Method:
- Deseed and chop amla and dates.
- Cook them with jaggery, cumin seeds, and black salt until soft.
- Allow the mixture to cool, then blend until smooth.
- Relish this tangy-sweet chutney as a condiment with Indian bread or rice dishes.
Carrot and Garlic Chutney:
Ingredients:
- Carrots
- Garlic cloves
- Fresh coriander leaves
- Lemon juice
- Olive oil
- Salt
Method:
- Roast chopped carrots and garlic cloves in olive oil until tender.
- Blend with fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, and salt until creamy.
- Serve as a dip with vegetable sticks or spread on toast for a nutritious snack.
Raw Mango Chutney:
Ingredients:
- Raw mangoes
- Dates
- Green chillies
- Cumin seeds
- Salt
Method:
- Peel and chop raw mangoes.
- Blend with dates, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt until smooth.
- Serve as a tangy accompaniment to rice dishes or grilled meats.
Tomato and Garlic Chutney:
Ingredients:
- Ripe tomatoes
- Garlic cloves
- Red chilli flakes
- Mustard seeds
- Curry leaves
- Tamarind pulp
- Salt
Method:
- Roast chopped tomatoes and garlic cloves until soft.
- Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil, then add red chilli flakes.
- Mix the roasted tomatoes and garlic with the tempering, along with tamarind pulp and salt.
- Cook until the mixture thickens, then blend until smooth.
- Enjoy this zesty chutney with dosas, idlis, or as a dip with snacks.
Spinach and Mint Chutney:
Ingredients:
- Fresh spinach leaves
- Fresh mint leaves
- Green chillies
- Lemon juice
- Roasted cumin powder
- Salt
Method:
- Blanch spinach and mint leaves, then plunge them into ice water.
- Blend blanched leaves with green chillies, lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, and salt until creamy.
- Serve as a dip with crackers or alongside grilled meats.