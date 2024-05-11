‘Amla’ to ‘Tomato and Garlic’: 5 immunity-boosting chutney recipes to savour

Saturday, May 11, 2024
     
Chutneys are a delightful way to add a burst of flavor to any meal. But did you know these tangy condiments can also be powerhouses for your immune system? Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and other beneficial nutrients, these chutney recipes are not just delicious, they're good for you too!

chutney recipes
Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 immunity-boosting chutney recipes to savour

Introducing a collection of flavorful chutney recipes that not only tantalise your taste buds but also offer a boost to your immune system. In the quest for maintaining good health, incorporating ingredients known for their immunity-boosting properties into your diet is key. These chutneys, bursting with fresh flavours and wholesome ingredients, provide a delicious way to fortify your body's defences. Let's explore five delightful recipes that will not only enhance your culinary creations but also support your well-being.

Amla chutney:

Ingredients:

  • Fresh amla (Indian gooseberry)
  • Dates
  • Jaggery
  • Cumin seeds
  • Black salt

Method:

  1. Deseed and chop amla and dates.
  2. Cook them with jaggery, cumin seeds, and black salt until soft.
  3. Allow the mixture to cool, then blend until smooth.
  4. Relish this tangy-sweet chutney as a condiment with Indian bread or rice dishes.

Carrot and Garlic Chutney:

Ingredients:

  • Carrots
  • Garlic cloves
  • Fresh coriander leaves
  • Lemon juice
  • Olive oil
  • Salt

Method:

  1. Roast chopped carrots and garlic cloves in olive oil until tender.
  2. Blend with fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, and salt until creamy.
  3. Serve as a dip with vegetable sticks or spread on toast for a nutritious snack.

 

Raw Mango Chutney:

Ingredients:

  • Raw mangoes
  • Dates
  • Green chillies
  • Cumin seeds
  • Salt

Method:

  1. Peel and chop raw mangoes.
  2. Blend with dates, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt until smooth.
  3. Serve as a tangy accompaniment to rice dishes or grilled meats.

Tomato and Garlic Chutney:

Ingredients:

  • Ripe tomatoes
  • Garlic cloves
  • Red chilli flakes
  • Mustard seeds
  • Curry leaves
  • Tamarind pulp
  • Salt

Method:

  1. Roast chopped tomatoes and garlic cloves until soft.
  2. Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil, then add red chilli flakes.
  3. Mix the roasted tomatoes and garlic with the tempering, along with tamarind pulp and salt.
  4. Cook until the mixture thickens, then blend until smooth.
  5. Enjoy this zesty chutney with dosas, idlis, or as a dip with snacks.

Spinach and Mint Chutney:

Ingredients:

  • Fresh spinach leaves
  • Fresh mint leaves
  • Green chillies
  • Lemon juice
  • Roasted cumin powder
  • Salt

Method:

  1. Blanch spinach and mint leaves, then plunge them into ice water.
  2. Blend blanched leaves with green chillies, lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, and salt until creamy.
  3. Serve as a dip with crackers or alongside grilled meats.

ALSO READ: 5 delicious low-carb Indian breakfast recipes

